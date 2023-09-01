Taylor Swift is a queen, and nobody can say the statement is wrong. The singer – who has an estimated net worth of $740 million as of June, recently entertained fans with hour-long live performances in the USA and Mexico. Amid the Eras Tour, Taylor announced the release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, and Swifties are gaga about it.

Well, with the film set to release on October 13, the advance bookings went live today, and as per reports coming in, it has already sold millions worth of tickets. Read on to know how much it has already collected in less than 24 hours and what records it now owns.

As reported by Forbes, AMC Theaters revealed that the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour sold tickets worth $26 million in less than three hours of its advance booking opening. Owing to the same, the theatre added that it will now add additional show times to “increase capacity where necessary and available” because of “unprecedented demand.”

Before Taylor Eras Tour film took AMC’s top spot for having the most single-day ticket sales, the record was held by Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Tom Holland-starrer earned this spot by selling $16.9 million worth of tickets in a single day in 2021. They also noted that free movie passes will not be accepted for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and that its ‘Stubs A-List’ members will not be allowed to use their membership to reserve tickets.

The site noted that Taylor Swift’s concert film is expected to surpass $100 million in its opening weekend sales (according to Variety). This accomplishment will make it the highest-grossing concert film, overtaking the $73 million earned by Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

Take a look at the trailer of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour here:

