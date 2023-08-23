Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most adorable and successful couples in Hollywood. The duo met on the sets of their film Spider-Man, and the rest is history. The best part about this couple is they know work life and personal life balance at this young age, which comes with a lot of maturity later in life. In a recent interview, Zen spoke about her relationship with Tom, looking as hot as ever in lingerie, on to the series of new events. Scroll below to check it out!

Zendaya is massively popular on social media, with over 184 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of her professional life on the platform, and we love how she sometimes gives a sneak peek of her romance with Tom.

Now, talking about the latest scoop, Zendaya is yet again breaking the internet with her lingerie shoot for Elle magazine. The publication took to their official Instagram handle and shared the photos on the platform.

In the series of pics, the Spider-Man actress dons black lingerie in the first photo, followed by red-hot lingerie and a revealing black dress again. Take a look at them below:

In the same interview, Zendaya also spoke about her relationship with Tom Holland and said, “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public.” She added, “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”

Zen concluded, “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

What are your thoughts on Zendaya talking about her relationship with Tom Holland? Tell us in the space below.

