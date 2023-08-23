Khloe Kardashian is a massive reality television star who often makes headlines for her professional photoshoots on social media. The hottie never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances and is time and again linked with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares her two kids. On to the series of new events, Khloe has shared pictures of herself donning a sheer dress, flaunting her sculpted curves, giving a sneak peek of her busty assets. And we confess, nobody does revenge dressing better than her!

Khloe enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 311 million followers on Instagram. Oh yes, she’s one of the most followed women celebrities on the platform and makes a huge amount of money per post.

Now talking about the latest scoop, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of herself donning a s*xy sheer white-coloured dress. That’s a very elegant look put together with so much finesse, and the reality television star looks ethereal in it.

Khloe shared the pictures with emojis on the platform, and the Dolce & Gabbana gorgeously compliments her curves in the scenic Italian background. The diva kept her look chic and paired her sheer dress with matching white heels and aesthetically pleasing silver jewellery.

She kept her blonde tresses open with a middle parting and soft waves at length. For makeup, Khloe Kardashian opted for her usual signature glam look with nude makeup and lips with loads of highlighter accentuating her facial and body features.

Take a look at her pictures below:

It’s true; nobody does revenge dress better than Khloe Kardashian. PERIOD!

