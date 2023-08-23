Amber Heard, a versatile actress in Hollywood, who gained popularity after featuring in Aquaman, she is a woman of many layers. Be it being brutally honest about her personal life, a fashionista, a mother or an actress – she has done it all with dignity and poise.

Apart from that, if Amber is known among the majority of people, it’s because of her relationship with Johnny Depp. They had exchanged vows, but soon enough parted ways from each other and their divorce became the talk of the town. Whatever hurdles the actress has faced in her life, she has never missed a chance to mesmerise her fans with her looks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, we have brought one of the hot and s*xy street styles from Amber Heard’s lookbooks. Scroll ahead to read about it.

One of Amber Heard’s fan clubs on Twitter (now X) shared these pictures, where the Aquaman actress can be seen smiling brightly as she stepped outside in the city with her best fashion foot forward. Amber can be seen wearing a crisp white shirt but opted to go without a bra and flashed her erect n*pples through the outfit. It seemed the actress wore a cupped sports bra.

The Aquaman actress paired the look with black trousers and accessorised the look with layered chains, a gold band watch, dainty hoops and cat-eyed sunglass. She added a black bag with it.

Here are the pictures shared on Amber Heard R:

For makeup, it seemed Amber Heard opted for a minimalist look. With lots of sunscreen, concealer under the eyes, blushed cheeks and rosy pink lips, she completed the look. She kept her wet hair open and let it get dry in the wind. Isn’t she looking like a diva? What do you think?

Amber Heard has always proved to be a true blu fashionista.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: BTS’ RM’s Skincare Routine Decoded: From Therapy Creams To Hydrating Sheet Masks, Here’s Step By Step Process Of The Rap Monster’s Easy-To-Emulate Skincare Regime To Achieve A Glass-Like Skin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News