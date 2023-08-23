Johnny Depp is a popular name in the world of cinema who gained extra publicity with his messy divorce and defamation case with ex-wife Amber Heard, but the actor’s fanbase remained intact maybe because of the several adorable things that he does; likes in this old video where he defends a stuffed toy from his guard. The video clip has been going viral on social media, and we bet it’s the cutest thing you’d see today!

The actor is loved for playing the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the hit Disney franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and everyone was left heartbroken when the company dropped him owing to his dispute with Amber. Luckily for the actor, he emerged victorious in the legal case, and there is once again the rumour of his comeback all over the media, but nothing concrete has come up yet.

The viral clip that we brought to you today has been shared on Instagram by the account lmaocraze, where Johnny Depp could be seen attending an interview panel. As per the post, he was given a stuffed lion, and he was elated about it as he carried it along with him while leaving the sight. According to TikToker, Izzy Evans, via Inside, The Magic Depp, hung on to the stuffed toy throughout the panel.

When the interview was over, and Johnny Depp was leaving, one of the security guards tried to take the toy lion from his hand for him, but the Pirates of the Caribbean star immediately smacks the guard on his hand as if he did not him to touch or take it away from him. The netizens can’t stop but adore the man for his child-like behaviour of him.

One of the users wrote, “There was a little bit of jack sparrow in that slap”

Another wrote, “Bro really said “na man this my teddy get ur hands off it” with that slap”

A third one commented, “Bro was like. *non agressively* “get yo hands off”

Another dragging Amber Heard wrote, “Amber heards proof of Johnny being abusive:”

Followed by “‘sir, get off your hand from my treasure'”, “*bonk* don’t touch my stuffy”, “Bro needs something to cuddle that’s not amber,” and “Wait that’s actually adorable”

Check out the adorable video here.

