Miley Cyrus, who gained popularity as a child artist since Hannah Montana, has been living on high life. She is one of the most celebrated and versatile personalities in Hollywood who can not only entertain her fans with her acting skills but also she is known for her musical skills as well. But apart from that, Miley likes to live life unapologetically.

She has never shied away from speaking about her life, be it personal or professional. Once, she had admitted to being consumed by drugs and confessed her disappointment in getting caught smoking salvia. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Miley Cyrus had taken an indirect dig at Hollywood’s drug consumption and made a confession about herself as well. Talking about it, she said, “One time I smoked a joint with peyote in it, and I saw a wolf howling at the moon. Hollywood is a coke town, but weed is so much better. And Molly, too. Those are happy drugs — social drugs. They make you want to be with friends. You’re out in the open. You’re not in a bathroom.”

Going further in the conversation, Miley Cyrus further added her opinion about cocaine and said, “I really don’t like coke. It’s so gross and so dark. It’s like, what are you, from the ’90s? Ew.”

On the other hand, Miley was widely leading the headlines for her relationship and marriage reports with Liam Hemsworth but after a while, their divorce reports took over the media like a storm. It became more of a thing when Cyrus released her song ‘Flowers’ which kind of hinted at Liam’s love affair with Jennifer Lawrence. However, later, Lawrence had denied those rumours about Miley Cyrus projecting her in Flowers.

Well, what are your thoughts about Miley‘s drug consumption confession?

