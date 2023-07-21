Khloe Kardashian has claimed she overheard momager Kris Jenner saying that she needed a nose job when she was just nine.

During Thursday’s (20.07.23) episode of ‘The Kardashians’, Kylie Jenner, 25, was doing her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian’s makeup and pondered: “I just feel like we have huge influence and what are we doing with our power?”

Kylie Jenner suggested that she and her sisters have contributed to young girls editing their appearances for social media.

She said: “I just see so many young girls on the Internet now, like, fully editing. I went through that stage, too, and I feel like I’m in a better place, but other people can instill those insecurities in you.”

Khloe Kardashian, 39, was present and said that for her, even after she had plastic surgery and fillers and shed the pounds, her looks are still scrutinised.

The Good American co-founder, who often gets comments about her looking different to her sisters, said: “That’s how I accumulated all of mine, is from other people. I was chubby and in a skintight bodycon dress and you couldn’t tell me otherwise.”

“Society gave me those insecurities. I’ve been torn apart from the minute I’ve gone on TV. I didn’t look like my sisters, so therefore, it was not good enough. Then I started changing my look — you get better makeup, you get fillers, I had a nose job — and there’s still people bullying you. Which one is it? You didn’t like me then, you don’t like me now,” Khloe Kardashian added.

In a confessional, she also suggested that if she hadn’t heard her mother’s comments about her nozzle, she might not have got a nose job a couple of years ago.

Khloe Kardashian said: “Who knows, if I never heard mom talk about my nose, if I would ever think I needed a nose job?”

Khloe added: “We’re still growing up in front of the camera, regardless of how old we are, we’re still growing and evolving. It’s just unfair to have so much pressure put on people. We’re all just trying to do the best we can.”

Kylie also revealed she felt conscious about her ears for years, due to comments from her family, but that went away when she had her daughter Stormi Webster in 2018.

She told her sister: “You don’t realise how you guys always talked about my ears.

“I received it like everyone was talking about my ears, [pulling on them] and calling me Dopey.

“I NEVER thought about my ears and then for, like, five years I never wore an updo.”

She said of her little girl: “She had my ears and it made me realise how much I love them.

“I’m like, wow, I’m insecure about my ears, but I think my daughter is the most beautiful person ever. Now I wear an updo every carpet.”

Poosh founder Kourtney, 44, believes their obsession with looking perfect comes from matriarch Kris, 67, always ensuring they looked “polished” as kids, and she wants the opposite for her brood.

The pregnant beauty – who is expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Travis Barker, and also has Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with ex-partner Scott Disick – added: “I think my mom always had us dressing alike and being really polished with hair done. I’m just really conscious with my own kids about giving them the freedom to express themselves and not put so much pressure on perfectionism.”

