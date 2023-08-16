While a handful of actors have played Spider-Man on-screen, including the very famous Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, if there’s one Spidey who we loved and would vouch for, it would be Tom Holland. Today, we bring you a throwback to when FaceApp was making headlines back in 2020, and people on social media were trying and experimenting with it and guess what; a fan reimagined Tom Holland as a woman who looks like Twilight actor Kristen Stewart’s sister. Scroll below to take a look!

Tom enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 66 million followers on Instagram. The actor is currently in a relationship with his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya and the two never miss out on any opportunities to give couple goals with their public appearances.

Now talking about the throwback scoop, remember when COVID-19 hit the world, and we were all stuck at home amid the global pandemic? That’s when we witnessed a lot of trends on social media, including FaceApp.

A Twitter page named Emi shared Tom Holland’s pictures reimagined as a woman, and oh man, he looks so pretty in them. His smile steals the limelight in the pictures and looks very similar to the Twilight actor Kristen Stewart.

Take a look at the photos below:

So I was messing around with an app where you can change if you a man to a female and vice versa and Im- HES EVEN HOT AS A FEMALE I STAN 🤧 #TomHolland #marvel pic.twitter.com/YRAVcjg2Kg — Emi ✨ (@laemiliagarcia) June 17, 2020

Do y’all see the uncanny resemblance between Tom Holland and Kristen Stewart here? We can’t unsee this now, which will become a core memory we can never forget because of the similarities here.

What are your thoughts on Tom being reimagined as a beautiful woman by a fan using FaceApp back in 2020? Tell us in the space below.

