Actress Kristen Stewart has always been unfiltered and unapologetic when it comes to talking about n*dity and s*x. In 2016, when Kristen starred in the movie The Personal Shopper, the actress in an interview, shared that she was unfazed about going n*ked on camera. The indie movie was helmed by French director Olivier Assayas, and Kristen was more than willing to fulfil the demands of the script. Read on to know her views on doing s*x scenes in movies.

Kristen Stewart shot to fame with the Twilight series with her former lover Robert Pattinson. She then gained new heights with projects such as Spencer, Lizzie and American Ultra, among many others.

In an interview with W Magazine, Kristen Stewart earlier stated, “I wasn’t apprehensive. I feel super great with director Olivier [Assayas], as well. The scenes in which I don’t have clothes on or the scenes that seem ‘risqué’ from an outsider’s perspective, there was no acknowledgement on his part.” The actress continued, “They’re very f**king French. We are weirder about s*it like that. You kind of have to take yourself personally out of it. My personal feeling about that is that I’m really unashamed. It’s kind of nice to see someone stripped and bare, totally bare. There’s a strength in it.”

Kristen Stewart added, “I think people are way, way, way too precious about that. It is precious, that’s probably the wrong word to use.” The actress continued, “I still want women’s bodies and the way they want to reveal them, it should be a precious thing, I don’t want to de-s*xualise it in some way.” Kristen further shared, “But at the same time, I’m not weird about it. I’m pretty open. I think people are a little too f**king weird about it, to be honest, but that’s kind of why I was like, ‘I’ll do it.’”

In a different interview in 2015, Kristen Stewart spoke about the same saying, “I don’t mind [s*x scenes]. I only hate them when they’re contrived. That’s when it’s grotesquely uncomfortable.”

Kristen then spoke about her movie Twilight adding, “On Twilight, we had to do the most epic s*x scene of all time. It had to be transcendent and otherworldly, inhuman, better s*x than you can possibly ever imagine, and we were like, ‘F*ck. How do we live up to that?”

Kristen Stewart further shared, “We were so self-consciously aware of that, me and Rob [Pattinson] and the producers. It was agony. Which s*cks, because I wanted it to be so good. Other than that, s*x scenes are the same as any other normal scene.”

