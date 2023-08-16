If there was one love story that we all saw and witnessed while growing up, it was Brangelina’s. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s separation shocked all their fans. While all the ex-couple’s six kids are now grown-up and beautiful, the recent transformation that caught our attention after Shiloh would be Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s. She happens to be twins with Knox and are the youngest of the six. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures!

Angelina is one of Hollywood’s biggest and most successful actresses, and so is her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The powerful duo has repeatedly given us couple goals back in the day, and their fans fondly call them Brangelina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about Angelina Jolie’s latest spotting, the Hollywood A-lister looked stunning as she appeared in New York along with her daughter Vivienne Jolie. The Maleficent actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-black outfit with a maxi dress that she paired with a matching blazer and pretty pumps.

Jolie accessorised her look with a luxury bag and a huge pair of sunglasses. We have said this before and would repeat it again; she’s undoubtedly the most good-looking and well-dressed mum in Hollywood.

On the other hand, her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt wore a white full-sleeved top that she styled with a pair of navy blue pants and Converse. We loved her new hairstyle, and it looks like she’s learning it from the best in the industry – her mum.

Take a look at her photos below:

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s transformation and turning into a beautiful teen has left us all speechless. She’s definitely taking notes from sister Shiloh and well, is blessed with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s DNA. Need we say more? Haha!

For more Hollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Johnny Sins Is Really Joining Superman: Legacy As Lex Luther? Director James Gunn Finally Breaks Silence On The Rumour, “You Can’t Possibly….”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News