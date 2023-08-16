Common people like us always crave for the flawless skin of celebrities who are always glowing and are at their best. Though they lead super hectic lives with performances, appearances and travelling that forces them to use a lot of makeup, their skin seems to be glowing all the time which is undoubtly envious. And, when it comes to inspiration, then Korean skin is something to aim for. Koreans are mostly blessed with beautiful glass-like skin but they do maintain it. Talking about K-pop celebrities, Blackpink’s member Jisoo is one such star who is known not only for her music, but also for her flawless skin.

Before you think that it is completely god-gifted, let us tell you that she does have a rigorous skincare regimen that adds on to her clear, radiant skin. Today, we have decoded the Shut Down singer’s skincare routine for all of you who aim to have such flawless and impressive skin. On several occasions, Jisoo has been open about her skincare regime and has revealed that she is extremely careful about hydration as she has a dry skin. Thus she creams to keep her skin both hydrated and moisturised that eventually delays the process of aging and calms a sensitive skin.

The BLACKPINK member is also very particular that she does the same both in the daytime and at night right after cleansing. Next she uses a sheet mask, which is another crucial component of skincare for increasing hydration. The K-pop star uses a sheet mask twice per day, sometimes even three times, depending on the situation. Jisoo had said that in order to “preserve the essence” she wears the same sheet mask all day.

The Pink Venom singer also uses pore-controlling masks and anti-aging products that deep cleanses the skin and removes any impurities that could cause breakouts. This results in young-looking skin and retains the glow. However, considering that Jisoo has dry skin, she uses clay masks that work well while retaining the skin’s moisture so that it doesn’t get dry.

Jisoo uses lip scrubs and lip balms to keep her lips moisturized and UV-protected by applying the traditional gel-based balms that prevent her lips from chapping. Apart from her face, the singer also makes sure that she takes proper care of her hands by using hand creams as our hands tend to dry out more quickly due to the absence of sebaceous glands.

However, despite all these, Jisoo drinks a lot of water daily to keep her skin hydrated naturally and internally and has spoken about how vital drinking water is and how good it can be for skin and general health on various occasions. Thus, if you are a true Jisoo fan and wish to get flawless skin like her, then make sure you complete all the steps: from hydration to moisturization to masking.

