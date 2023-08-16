Be it her singing, energy or performance, Beyonce is a legend in all sense. All her fans drive her fans crazy as she exudes infectious energy while performing in her oh-so-seductive voice and moves. Not only this, her fashion sense is top notch and no one can beat the singer when it comes to her sartorial picks.

But, there are days when one comes across some difficult moments either on stage or on the red carpet and artists must always be ready to accept that and move on. And, when it comes to handling such wardrobe malfunctions, Beyonce is a Boss! Today, we will take you back to one such incident where the Single Ladies singer nearly had an oops moment.

The incident happened in 2016, when Beyonce stepped out in a blazer without a bra after performing with T.I. and Nicki Minaj at the Tidal X concert in New York City. The diva looked majestic in a luxurious two-piece ensemble which included a plunging suit jacket. The satin-jacquard outfit consisted of shimmering hues including gold, copper, teal and lavender. She had completed her look with a long, high braid and sparkling eye makeup.

Have a look at the outfit:

As she walked towards her car, the songstress narrowly avoided a n*p slip but she quickly covered up her br*ast with her hand to make sure nothing gets caught on camera and laughed the whole thing off like a pro.

However, that wasn’t the only thing the pop star faced that day. While Beyonce was performing on stage, she literally defined ‘the show must go on’ as her earring was ripped out of her ear onstage, leaving blood pouring out of her lobe in the middle of the show. But Beyonce didn’t stop the performance even for a second and continued her performance for her fans who were cheering for the singer at the venue.

