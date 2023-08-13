Be it Hollywood or Bollywood, wardrobe malfunctions are quite common in the life of celebrities. From broken straps, split pants, to unfortunate skin showing, stars have had their fair share of cringe-worthy wardrobe malfunctions on several occasions.

And most of the time, such mishaps have happened right in front of the public eye, either snapping on live television or right at an event. Everyone, including Cardi B to Dakota Johnson has been in a clothing crisis.

Having said that, in such a situation while some of the celebrities have frozen in that fashion emergency, many of them have handled the situation gracefully like a pro and laughed off the crisis moment. Today, we bring you a throwback moment when Nicki Minaj accidentally suffered a major wardrobe that too while performing live on stage.

The incident took place when the 40-year-old rapper accidentally flashed her breasts as she performed at the Made in America Festival 2018 in Philadelphia. when her tiny velvet costume spread open to reveal nearly all of her full chest. The ‘Barbie World‘ rapper was performing in a belted mini dress with her long orange hair in a top knot her tiny velvet costume spread open to reveal nearly all of her full chest.

Have a look:

However, recovering quickly from the mishap, the ‘Bang Bang‘ rapper deftly adjusted her assets back into her outfit all while she continued her choreography. Not only this, the rapper’s dress was also short enough to reveal her underwear as she danced. While Nicki Minaj didn’t seem too embarrassed by the situation, she did address it later in the show.

“You know what? Let’s go at it. They done saw my nipples at least 50 times tonight,” she was heard saying in a video posted by a fan on social media. The Twitter user captioned the clip: “Nicki not giving a f—k IS ICONIC.” She did retweet the video with a stressed face emoji.

