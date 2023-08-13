John Cena rose to prominence as one of the most iconic figures in the world of WWE. He earned a record number of championships, becoming a 16-time world champion. He is also a popular Hollywood actor now and has also been part of action films like “Bumblebee” and the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Cena’s success in the entertainment industry demonstrated his versatility and expanded his fan base. He once fearlessly delved into the depths of his personal life, captivating listeners with his audacious tales. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Appearing on Howard Stern Show, John Cena made some unsettling insights about a wild night he had. When the host brought up flings, the then-WWE champion didn’t hold back. He acknowledged that his amazing group of six women was involved in his most unforgettable adventure, rather than just one or two, as reported by Sportsmanor.

The American professional wrestler-turned-actor, with a hint of mischief in his voice, said “There was one instance where it was me and six other girls.” John Cena also recounted a rendezvous with two captivating strippers from Louisville, a night that he unabashedly.

As the talk veered into increasingly unpleasant territory, Stern asked the ‘Fast X‘ actor about his encounters with unusual beauty. Unfazed, Cena said that he has succumbed to the many seductions of ladies, boastfully recalling an encounter with a “280-pounder.”

“There was another incident not too long ago where I hit the 280 mark. She took me home. I was absolutely attracted to her. She had a nice smile“, John Cena added.

The former wrestler’s surprising admissions on the Howard Stern Show rocked the industry, captivating fans and critics alike with the allure of this larger-than-life persona.

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot Breaks Silence On Whether She Can Beat ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth To Pulp In A Battle: “I Will Be A Smartas*….Muhahaha”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News