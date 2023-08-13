While the world is busy talking about Wonder Woman 3 and everything happening around it right now, Gal Gadot has conveniently become the center of all discussions. The actor who was recently seen in Heart Of Stone has been talking about a whole lot of things from her past projects (Fast & Furious, Wonder Woman), to the controversial next (the DCU threequel if it happens and Cleopatra). But amid all this there are also some rhetorical questions and our Diana Prince knows how to tackle those with her irresistible charm. The same happened when she was asked if she could defeat Chris Hemsworth’s Thor?

While it seems like a very bizarre question to the cinematic universe following fans, for the comic nerds this is a very valid debate. Afterworlds, a comic that is a very popular DC and Marvel crossover has Wonder Woman and Chris Hemsworth joining forces to fight against a common enemy. The comic is quite popular if there ever comes a phase where the two universes meet, this will have the highest probability of being made.

Now turns out a probably comic nerd has asked Gal Gadot whether she can beat Chris Hemsworth as Thor if they ever battle it out. While in the comic Wonder Woman is more powerful than the God Of Thunder and can also lift his Mjolnir, the actor Gadot decided to be a smartas* and answer the question. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Movieweb, replying the question, Gal Gadot said, “Who wins a fight, Gal or Chris Hemsworth? What’s with this question? Everyone are asking me who would win a fight, me or Chris? I will be a smartass. And I’ll say, ‘Chris and I are not going to fight each other. We’re going to fight together against evil… muhahaha.”

However, Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCU are certainly not crossing over anytime soon, considering they are busy shaping their standalone phases and chapters. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else from the entertainment world.

