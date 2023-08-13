Charlize Theron is one of the Hollywood actresses who has a separate fanbase for her career. While she has often donned villainous characters in her movies and always portrayed them with utmost reality, she is much different in her personal life. She has a friendly and down-to-earth nature and is mostly known for her wit.

Charlize had once shared one of the ‘gross’ moments she faced with one of her dates back in her 20s, and the fetish might really make you feel weird. Scroll in to get the scoop.

After appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live, Charlize Theron had opened up about her dating life. Recalling one gross incident, she said, “So, I went on a date in my 20s with this guy who was really, super handsome. I was like really into it. And he picked me up for dinner, we went and had dinner, and it was lovely. Like, I was like, ‘This is going really well.’ And he drove me home and, you know, I kind of signaled I was in for a kiss. So he pulled over by my house and we started kissing. And it was really good. And then he pulled away and whispered, ‘Make out with my nose.'”

Later, Charlize Theron further added that as the date was super handsome, she had even given a peck on his nose. She shared, “No, he was like, really into it. And I started giggling. And then, cause it was good, so I didn’t want to like, mess it up. So I gave him a little peck on the nose. And he was like, [imitating deep voice] ‘No, make out with it.’”

The Snow White and the Huntsman actress last year referred to her current dating scenario and said, “Like I’m in a place in my life where you have to come with a lot of game. Not the kind of game that we think of, the kind of game where my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better because I just won’t accept anything less.”

What do you think about Charlize Theron’s gross date incident? Let us know.

