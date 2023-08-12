Hollywood star Gal Gadot was considered for the plum role of ‘Barbie’ in Greta Gerwig’s film.

Robbie earlier in May that she didn’t initially expect to star in the project. But director Greta Gerwig insisted.

In a new interview with Flaunt, Gadot praised Margot Robbie, who played the title role but was also a producer on the film, reports Deadline. “I adore Margot,” Gal told the outlet.

“Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with. She brings so much to the table. I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched (by her comments).”

Gal Gadot continued, “She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I’m super excited for them, and I’m so excited for Barbie.”

Talking about her casting by Greta Bergwig, Margot Robbie told Vogue earlier, “She was like, ‘No, I really wanna write this for you. And she wrote me an amazing part, so I’m very grateful,” Robbie related.

Why dark-haired Gal Gadot for the quintessential California blonde?

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” Robbie said about Wonder Woman. “Because she is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.”

