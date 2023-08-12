It’s raining good news for all the BTS fans as V aka Taehyung is dominating all charts around the world with his new solo songs, ‘Rainy Days’ and ‘Love Me Again’ from his upcoming solo debut album “Layover.” The singer dropped his pre-release tracks on August 11 and since then those have shot to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries across the globe.

On August 12, ‘Rainy Days’ had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 70 different regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, and France. While, ‘Love Me Again’ had reached No. 1 in at least 35 different regions, including Austria, Bulgaria, and Romania.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BTS member V has also announced a mini-concert for fans ahead of the album’s release on September 8. Fans can’t hold their excitement as V is expected to perform his solo tracks from the album at the live concert. On Friday, the LG U+ content studio, Studio X+U, announced that it has already obtained the license to host ‘Tiny Desk’ brand concerts in Korea and the artist list includes V along with pop stars like Adele, Justin Bieber, Kim Chang Wan Band, Sunwoo Junga Yun Seok Cheol Trio, and Kwon Jin Ah.

Sharing the news officially, Studio X+U wrote on social media, “Not Tiny 5 Artists] Here is the launch lineup of Tiny Desk Korea! Kim Chang Wan Band Seon Woo Jung Instant Trio BTS V Kwon Jin Ah. Tiny Desk Korea’s first artist of @tinydeskkorea will be released on Friday, August 25. In front of a small desk, unlimited world of music. Tiny But Not So Tiny Concert.” Tiny Desk Korea will be available via LG U+ Mobile TV and YouTube.

As soon as the news was shared, one fan BTS wrote on Twitter, “Aah another Tiny Desk perf, they are the best can‘t wait!” while another said, “So excited to see Taehyung at Tiny Desk Korea!”.

It seems BTS’ V is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming album ‘Layover’. So are you excited?

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian’s Favourite S*x Position Might End Up Being Your Favourite Too, She Once Spoke About “A Little Doggy Style Action” Spilling The Beans On Her Bedroom Secrets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News