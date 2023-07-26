Kim Tae-hyung, who is better known as V, is one of the biggest names in the pop culture world. While he does have a heavy fanbase all around the globe, his songs have always been chartbuster hits. As he is a member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS, a new fan edit video compared him with Bageshwar Dham Sarkar. The video has been gaining a lot of attention from the netizens as many are also sharing their opinions about the same. Read on to find out more about it!

Baba Bageshwar has emerged as one of the biggest names in India, who is widely known for his miracles. His real name is Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and is the head of Bageshwar Dham. The spiritual Baba holds a ‘divya durbar’ and writes scrolls that are said to reveal a person’s past and desires, which is seen as a miracle by many.

While Baba has a fan following in a different field, it is BTS’ V who is compared in a fan edit video by a content creator named Prayag Tiwari on his social media handles. The video is queued with a reverbed and slow version of a famous Punjabi track, ‘Cheques’ by Shubh. It starts with BTS V’s charming smile with the text which says, ‘Most Handsome Man In The World’.

Later the video transition from BTS V to Baba Bageshwar. It shows him greeting his devotees and followers as the video shows his craze all around the country. He text on the video shows ‘Random Baba From India’, which surely gives a tougher competition to the cuteness of the Korean singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prayag Tiwari (@theprayagtiwari)

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Baba ji natural product se hi itta handsome lagte”. Another added, “inke sath BTS walo ko compare ni kr sakte.” So far the video has reached around 29k views and has 4300 likes as it has been getting many attention on the internet.

Let us know what do you think about BTS V and Baba Bageshwar and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

