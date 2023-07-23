With every passing day, the members of the South Korean boy band BTS are reaching new heights. While they are doing so with their songs, their immense popularity is also contributing in their massive success. After being a brand ambassador of the luxury brand CELINE, BTS’ V was recently announced the global ambassador of Cartier. Since V has a history of making things sell out that he uses, it even happened with the luxury jewellery brand as they are now successfully out of stock for one piece of jewellery.

Alongside his six bandmates, V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, made his debut in 2013. In these past ten years, he has achieved a lot both individually and as a part of the musical group.

Owing to his immense fame, V has often helped businesses grow without putting in a lot of effort. The Mute Boston Bag that he himself designed for his fans sold out in no time despite being expensive. A designer robe, an art palette brooch, a water bottle and a knitted sweater from a local brand went out of stock in no time after the K-Pop idol used them once.

On July 19, Cartier announced BTS V as their newest global ambassador and also the face of their Panthere de Cartier campaign. They released the K-Pop idol’s pictures wearing a red pantsuit and flaunting the panther shaped elegant pendant. Now, as per a fashion magazine named Highsnobiety, fans rushed to the brand’s online store to buy the piece of jewellery from France, UK and more. For the unversed, the statement piece is priced at $ 26,700 (approx Rs 21.89 crores).

The Maison is very pleased to announce the pop icon V of @bts_bighit as the newest Cartier ambassador, wearing the Panthère de Cartier collection. #PanthèredeCartier pic.twitter.com/c2DXoJPWXm — Cartier (@Cartier) July 19, 2023

Well, V’s brand value is something and it is safe to say that everything he touches turn to gold.

Apart from V, BTS also has Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook.

