The clash of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has been dubbed as ‘Barbenheimer’ and interestingly, it turned out to be true when a movie theatre in Chhattisgarh ended up showing the subtitles of Barbie when the fans went to catch up Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer. A user took to social media to share the faux pas and the Internet quickly went into a meltdown. Scroll down to read the details.

Apart from Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer stars Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Emily Blunt in prominent roles. Speaking of Gerwig’s Barbie, the film stars Margot Robbie in the lead along with Ryan Gosling and Marvel star Simu Liu in prominent roles.

Circling back to the blunder, a user took to social media to share how a theatre in Chhattisgarh, India by mistake showed the subtitles of Barbie when Oppenheimer was playing on the screen. The Internet did not waste any time in trolling the error saying how ‘Barbenheimer’ turned out to be real. Many on social media claimed that it can only happen in India, while a few others shared how Indians took ‘Barbenheimer’ to the next level.

Take a look:

Reacting to the Oppenheimer movie showing Barbie subtitles, one user on Instagram dubbed it as, “Saste nashe”, as another shared, “Lagta hai hall Malik ko hall me real Oppenheimer karna hai.” A person claimed, “Indians took barbinheimer to the next level.”

The next one commented, “When you want both to be first on your watchlist.” And, another joked, “The multiverse is real.” An individual asserted, “Barbenheimer ain’t no meme. It’s a revolution.”

A user on social media added, “Barbie aur Oppenheimer ek sath dikha sakte ho? Aa jao dikha dunga,” as another chimed in, “The one responsible is either an incompetent nincompoop or a devious troll capable of high intelligence.”

One user said, “I’d be so furious and happy if I were here.” And, another said, “This is worse than watching it with no subs.” An individual dubbed it as, “The real crossover” as one concluded, “Of course this happened in India.”

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer focuses on “father of atomic bomb” J. Oppenheimer whereas, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie revolves around the famous doll’s tryst with humans.

