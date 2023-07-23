Kim Kardashian, after her divorce from Kanye West, aka Ye, shortly dated comedian/actor Pete Davidson and now has been linked with former NFL star Tom Brady, and it has been all over the news. Tom, Kim and Emily Ratajkowski, along with many other well-known personalities, attended the Fourth of July party of Michael Rubin. A source at the party has now claimed that Tom was quite the centre of attraction at the gathering, and here’s what went down that day.

Kim and Emily are both renowned personalities in the West and are established in their own ways, while Brady was married to Gisele Bundchen for a long time and has two kids together. Brady’s single status has made him a really good catch, and who would not want to impress him and want to date him?

As per In Touch Weekly via Animated Times, an insider claimed that both Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski were trying to woo the football player. They also claimed that the Skims founder and EmRata were seeking his attention as the report mentioned, “She looked hot and definitely turned his head. At one point, she was dancing seductively in front of him. Everyone was wondering: Which one will he choose?”

Tom Brady must have had a hard time choosing, or did he? A source previously reported to Daily Mail that Brady spent time with Emily Ratajkowski at the Fourth of July party. It states, “I don’t know why there are all these reports about Brady and Kim Kardashian – they barely interacted at all. He actually spent the evening with Emily Ratajkowski – they were together most of the night and looked very cosy.” The source further added, “They didn’t leave together, but if anyone was getting close, it was them.”

