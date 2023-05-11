Emily Ratajkowski is an American model and former actress who has a unique taste in fashion and has often made style statements with her looks. Recently, she was seen gracing the Met Gala 2023’s red carpet in a nude pink and beige coloured gown and flaunting her hair with bangs. She knows how to make heads and hearts turn with her gorgeous and s*xy looks.

Emily often leads the headlines for dating rumours ever since she got divorced from Sebastian Bear McClard and got linked up with names like Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Harry Styles and others. Today we brought you a throwback time when Emily turned every head possible on the street with her looks. Why? Keep scrolling to find out!

Advertisement

Advertisement

An Instagram handle named ‘style.dior’ shared a series of pictures of Emily Ratajkowski from one of her street walks, and well, the walk was quite memorable as she got papped looking sultry as ever as she ditched clothes and just wore a black lacy bra and knickers along with a pair of black boots. She could be seen owning the road in style with her pet dog and flashing her busty cle*vage and b*tt cheeks like a pro.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Style Dior ! (@stylendior)

Emily Ratajkowski never missed a chance to lead the headlines, be it with her dating stories or fashion choices. With a subtle makeover, defined brows, lots of mascara and some tint along with nude brown lip shade, Emily completed her almost bikini look. She kept her hair open to add some edges to the look and flaunted her curvaceous-toned figure in the ensemble.

Who can think of making a public appearance in just a bra and knickers? Well, that’s Emily Ratajkowski for you! She has never shied away from putting her assets and figure on display! What do you think of her bold style? Let us know!

Stick to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Margot Robbie Was Destined To Be The S*xiest Barbie & Her Donning Black Bikini Top On Blue Denims Melting The Internet Proves The Same!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News