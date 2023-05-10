Margot Robbie Was Destined To Be The S*xiest Barbie & Her Donning Black Bikini Top On Blue Denims Melting The Internet Proves The Same!

Margot Robbie is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and the actress enjoys a huge fan following globally. She’s not only known for her brilliant acting skills in showbiz but also her impeccable taste in fashion. Now, the actress was spotted attending Chanel Cruise Show 2023/24 in Los Angeles donning a bikini top that she paired with denim jeans, and well, well, she was literally born to play Barbie on screen. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Margot is hugely popular among her fans worldwide but has no official social media handles. But guess what? The actress has dedicated fan pages to her on Instagram thanks to her millions of fans. Now talking about her latest appearance, Robbie did it again with her perfect taste in fashion!

Margot Robbie was seen attending Chanel Cruise Show 2023/24 in Los Angeles earlier today. The actress was seen donning a casual look but slayed her way through it like the real-life queen that she is.

Margot Robbie wore a black-coloured bikini top that she paired with blue denim jeans and a jewelled waistcoat to complete the look. She flaunted her toned midriff and washboard abs through her bikini top, and we honestly have no clue how she could rock such a simple look with so much finesse!

She kept her makeup subtle with nude lips and heavy mascara eyes and held her tresses open with middle parting with soft waves at length. She accessorised her look with a matching sling Chanel bag, which gave a chic touch to her entire look.

Take a look at her pictures and videos below:

📷 | Margot Robbie by Pati Dubroff pic.twitter.com/mhqWAlvVW9 — 𝙼𝙰𝚁𝙶𝙾𝚃𝙻𝙰𝙽𝙳 (@margotrland) May 10, 2023

margot robbie at the chanel show in los angeles pic.twitter.com/4NMTjJecla — pics of margot (@picsofrobbie) May 10, 2023

Margot Robbie was really destined to play Barbie in her life, no? Tell us your views on her latest fashionable affair in the comments below.

