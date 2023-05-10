Kriti Sanon is making headlines after the release of Adipurush’s trailer, where she’s playing the role of Sita opposite Prabhas’ Ram. Her ethereal traditional attire stole the show yesterday at the trailer launch – an off-white khadi saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. And her saree resembles a lot of what Gigi Hadid wore recently at NMACC by the ace designer and had quite a similar colour palette. Scroll below to vote for your favourite look.

For those who don’t know, NMACC was a star-studded affair in Mumbai hosted by the Ambani family, where international celebrities like Gigi, Zendaya and Tom Holland made headlines while donning traditional attires.

Let’s talk about Kriti Sanon’s look first –

Kriti Sanon’s saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla came with a double drape in an off-white colour, was made using Khadi, and went with a Zardozi border. The saree also had vintage Kerala cotton with a 24-carat gold khadi print. The combination of the two sarees looked absolutely stunning with an intricate red and golden border which stood out and made the colours pop out in her simple look. She paired her sarees with a mustard-coloured Resham blouse which came with Tamba tikki flowers and emeralds.

Kriti Sanon accessorised her look with matching bangles, stud earrings and kept her makeup chic and straightforward with winged eyes and nude lips. She opted for a sleek bun with a middle parting and completed her look with a bindi.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Let’s talk about Gigi Hadid’s NMACC look now:

Gigi Hadid wore a Kamasutra-inspired saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her blouse stole the show at the event, which came with a South Indian temple jewellery cropped sleeve jacket and bold tassels paired with a slim chikankari skirt. Nobody does better ‘Chinkari’ than the designers in the fashion industry. The chikan sari drape came with a hand-embroidered golden border which was made at the designer’s store in Lucknow by female artisans. The intricate zardozi border on the saree stood out and made the model look like a living goddess.

Gigi accessorised her look with heavy gold bangles, stud earrings and nude makeup and finished the face with a neat bun and middle parting.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Who do you think slayed the six yards of elegance better by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla – Gigi Hadid or Kriti Sanon? Vote below:

Polls Who wore Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture better? Kriti Sanon

Gigi Hadid View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

