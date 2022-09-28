Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal after waiting for over 2 year are all set to be united as a married couple. The duo are leaving no stones unturned to turn this landmark moment into something extremely memorable. The teams behind their wedding are all set to welcome the couple to the National Capital with some great preparations

The celebrations are set to take place starting tomorrow and Friday in two different venues across Delhi. Richa who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi, has a special connect to the city having grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things

The pre wedding functions will have Richa Chadha adorn outfits custom made by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra and Ali Fazal will be seen in a elegant dapper outfits by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil.

As for food, the food has been curated in the fun iconic way as an homage to Richa Chadha’s favourite dishes from across Delhi including Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature to Natraj Ki Chaat. Such intricate details have been kept in mind while curating unique food experiences

One of the venues is Richa Chadha’s friends home sprawling lawns where she will have her mehendi and sangeet. The place has a value of nostalgia as it’s close to where she studied. The decor will be heavily inspired by nature with elements including wood, florals, jute etc reflecting both Alia Fazal and her love for nature.

