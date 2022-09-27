It’s only days from now that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be a married duo. The actors are all set to leave for Delhi this week where their wedding celebrations are expected to kick off. Keeping up with their personalities and desire to do something different, the couple have ditched the conventional banquet style of a reception like experience.

The duo will throw a wedding bash / reception at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, which is contemporary furniture store inside a 176 year old mill and now also an event space.

The space has hosted a variety of weddings, parties, fashion shows, festivals etc. And now Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding planners have taken on the mantle to turn this beautifully kitschy choice of space of theirs into a fun wedding party venue.

The space is expected to be turned into a pretty lavish experiential space as per the Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s briefs with decor to have elements expected to be suited to their off screen personality.

