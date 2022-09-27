Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his Bollywood comeback film, Pathaan. The superstar, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will return to the big screen in a full-fledged role with War director Siddharth Anand directorial. Fans who were waiting for SRK’s comeback saw the superstar in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in cameo appearances.

The Swadesh actor’s performance as a scientist in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is being hailed by one and all so much so that makers are already thinking about his character’s spin-off.

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan has begun shooting for Pathaan, he’s been treating fans with different photos from the sets. Time and again the superstar has shared photos flaunting his look from the film while showing off his chiselled body. Well, the latest photo was no exception! Recently, SRK took social media by storm when he shared yet another photo of his Pathaan look.

In the now-viral photo, Shah Rukh Khan is seen sitting on a couch while showing his face partially. Soon after the photo surfaced on the web, fans couldn’t stop swooning at his perfectly toned six-pack abs. While fans continue to drool over his photo, SRK has recently revealed that even his team’s ladies were staring at him. Haha!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani Gurnani (@poojadadlani02)

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram account to share his latest photo. She captioned the photo, “People will Stare.. making it worth their while.”However, in his comment, SRK revealed, “Uh???? you guys were the ones staring the most and making me shy & making me look like this…..”

Well, with such a view in front of your eyes, who can stop them from staring at it?

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has an interesting lineup of films. That apart the superstar also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline.

