Salman Khan is undoubtedly the most loved star of all time by all generations. The superstar who has a great fan following on and off social media often trends on the web for different reasons. Currently, the Bhaijaan is in the news for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is in the making. However, much before we see Dabangg Khan setting the big screens on fire once again with his upcoming films, he is currently busy fighting with She-Hulk. Well, not literally!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which streams on Disney+ Hotstar, explores the legacy of the Incredible Hulk in detail for the first time since 2008. The show introduces Emmy Award-winning actress Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, AKA, She-Hulk.

Recently, we came across a video that sees Salman Khan indulging in a fight with She-Hulk, not literally. Well, in the now-viral clip, we can see the superstar’s ‘woman’ disguise character from Jaan-E-Mann fighting goons as he’s seen along with Akshay Kumar. The fans have collaborated this particular action scene of Salman Khan with one of the scenes from She-Hulk. Ever since the video surfaced on the web, fans seem to be having a gala time.

If you don’t believe us see it yourself:

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Damn , selmon bhoi did it before” While another said, “Bhaijaan to Bhaijaneman.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif in the pivotal role. He also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and others in the pipeline. After all this, the superstar is expected to begin shooting for the No Entry sequel.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the video, isn’t it hilarious? Do let us know.

