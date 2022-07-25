The trailer of the upcoming superhero series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’, which was unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con over this past weekend, follows Jennifer Walters, an attorney specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases, reports ‘Empire’ magazine.

Walters must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. That’s because her cousin happens to be one Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo, who co-stars in the show as his Smart Hulk form).

According to ‘Empire’, the show also has Tatiana Maslany in a lead role, and has been directed by Kat Coiro and Indian -American Anu Valia, with a script from the head writer Jessica Gao.

Coiro, Valia and Jessica spoke at Comic Con. They talked about the lighter tone (there are definitely shades of ‘Deadpool‘ in that aside from the camera) and some of the cameos we can expect — beyond Tim Roth as Emil ‘The Abomination’ Blonsky and Benedict Wong as Wong, we now know that Daredevil in the suit also shows up.

‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ is set to debut on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 17.

