Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have both made a special place for themselves in our hearts by playing Fox’s X-Men characters Deadpool and Logan (respectively) for the last two decades. While Reynolds continues to bring Wade Wilson to like, Jackman retired from his act as Wolverine a couple of years ago. But yesterday, its makers shared a piece of amazing news – these R-Rated films will finally be available to viewers on its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

Disney announced yesterday that both Rya’s; Deadpool movies and Hiugh’s Logan would be available to stream on Disney+ starting Friday, July 22 – which coincides with a big weekend for Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. And now, in his classic fashion, Reynolds has taken to social media to celebrate this inclusion – with a bundle of laughs. And the Logan star agrees with him too.

Following the news of his R-rated Marvel comic character films and the Hugh Jackman starrer finally making it to Disney+ Hotstar, Ryan Reynold took to Twitter and celebrated it in his own unique and witty style. The actor could not resist the opportunity and jokingly tweeted that some Disney classics should actually have the same rating as these films. He tweeted, “We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma.”

We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma. pic.twitter.com/FoIbiwKhiG — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 21, 2022

Advertisement

Along with the tweet, ‘Deadpool’ Ryan Reynolds also included four rating cards – and they are red for restricted, for various Disney classics. The first card – directed towards Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, read Rated R for “Breaking and entering. Borderline polyandry. Pretty sure those diamonds aren’t cruelty-free.”

The next card was for Old Yeller and it read, Rated R for “Total ugly-cry inducing straight-up murder of Old Yeller. Also, bear abuse.” The third Card, pointing fingers at the much-loved The Lion King, read, Rated R for “Fratricide. Mauling. Very possibly half-sibling lovin’, or at least kissing cousins. Seriously.” The last red restriction card of his was an entry that most people will admit had traumatized them as a child. Any guess? Well, it’s for the 1942 film Bambi and its card read, Rated R for “Cold-blooded killing of an innocent deer mom, that will cause lifelong trauma.”

Agreeing with Ryan Reynold’s views on how some Disney classics also need an R-rating owing to causing people ‘irreversible trauma’, ‘Logan’ Hugh Jackman jokingly wrote, “No amount of mutant healing factor could heal these emotional scars. Great movies for family night in! @VancityReynolds @deadpoolmovie #Logan @disneyplus”

No amount of mutant healing factor could heal these emotional scars. Great movies for family night in! @VancityReynolds @deadpoolmovie #Logan @disneyplus https://t.co/ijQqwr1rQ9 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 21, 2022

While the first film starring Ryan Reynold was released in 2016, the sequel made its way to cinema halls in 2018. The Hugh Jackman starrer premiered in 2017. Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will all be available to stream on Disney+ starting on Friday, July 22.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Britney Spears Bares It All In N*ked Photoshoot Post Honeymoon Flaunting Her B**bs & As, Netizens Ask “Um Is Her Husband Ok With…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram