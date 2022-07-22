Did you know Heath Ledger had plans of returning as the Joker before he passed away? It has been ten years since Christopher Nolan’s last instalment of The Dark Knight Trilogy, starring Christian Bale as Batman, was released. Even after a decade, the three films, out of which two soared past the $1 billion milestone at the box office, remain iconic.

Advertisement

More than Bale, it was Ledger’s performance as the Clown Prince of Crime that stole away all the attention. As it should have, considering the Brokeback Mountain actor spent weeks locked away in a hotel room to prepare for the role, forming a character diary and experimenting with voices.

Advertisement

When Heath Ledger passed away in 2008, months before the release of The Dark Knight, his death came as a blow to his fans. However, speculations around Joker‘s return with the help of CGI in the 2010 threequel arose. Though Christopher Nolan decided not to go that way as he thought it was a disrespect to Heath.

It wasn’t just Nolan who wanted him in another movie though as the DC villain. Heath Ledger’s sister Kate Ledger back in 2018 revealed that the actor had plans to return as the Joker. While speaking with news.com.au, Kate said, “He was so proud of what he had done in Batman. And I know he had plans for another Batman.”

“He loved working with Chris Nolan, Christian Bale and Gary Oldman. He just had the best time ever doing that film. When he came home at Christmas he couldn’t wait to tell us all about it, and he was doing the voice and laughing, showing me all the rushes. We had a great time,” Heath Ledger’s sister added.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but Ledger’s legacy still lives on. While talking about the actor, previously his co-star, Christian Bale, revealed that he was disappointed with how he played the DC superhero. He also added how Heath’s mind-blowing performance was much more interesting, which led to his being more undermined.

“Heath Ledger turned up, and just kind of completely ruined all my plans, because I went, ‘He’s so much more interesting than me and what I’m doing,’” Bale said. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: The Batman Fans Rejoice! Robert Pattinson Starrer Hits Amazon Prime Video On This Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram