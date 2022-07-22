Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss seems to have poked fun at her drug scandals. For the unversed, the supermodel, who is quite private about her life, was involved in controversy over her substance abuse. Back in 2005, she met with scrutiny when photos of her doing cocaine went viral.

Not just that, but it also impacted her career as Moss was dropped from several fashion campaigns from luxury brands like Chanel and Burbury. She was allegedly dubbed as ‘Cocaine Kate.’ However, later she revived her modelling career and has become one of the biggest names in the industry.

Now, Kate Moss is collaborating with Diet Coke, and during the launch party, she couldn’t help but joke about her past drug use. As per The Sun, Johnny Depp‘s ex was asked how she felt about her new role. To this, Moss replied, “Well, I have always loved coke.” Previously, the supermodel spoke about choosing a healthier lifestyle.

Kate Moss said that she drinks a lot of water and tries to cut down on caffeine and cigarettes. Meanwhile, besides her career, the model recently hit the headlines during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case. Depp and Moss dated each other in the 90s, and she was called to testify during the trial.

Heard had claimed an incident where the Pirates of the Caribbean star had pushed Kate down the stairs. However, Kate refuted those claims and through her virtual appearance denied ever being pushed by Depp. She instead revealed that she had slipped and hurt her back.

Kate Moss also said that it was Johnny Depp who helped and got her medical attention. Amber Heard reacted to her denying the claims by saying that it was Depp’s power that made people say whatever he wanted to. Read more about that on Koimoi!

