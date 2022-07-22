Seems like this is not the right times for Zack Snyder fans who have been waiting for his revival in the DCEU with bated breaths. While the shocking news of bit and fake accounts participating in the Snyder Cut Of Justice League Movement, there is a new update about his future in the DCEU and it doesn’t look glorious at the moment as it says there is nothing for him in the pipeline in the upcoming films from the studio.

For the unversed, Zack Snyder began his journey in the DCEU with Man Of Steel in 2013 starring Henry Cavill. The filmmaker went on to create the much spoken about Justice League and you exactly know everything that happens around the project and after it. Ever since fans have been demanding for his revival and also restoring the SnyderVerse. It is an online movement and the numbers will only shock you.

Amid all this the Same Diego Comic-Con 2022 is live as we speak and the most recent person to grace and reveal big details was DC Chief Creative Officer-Publisher Jim Lee. It was here that the Publisher revealed that Warner Bros has no plans in the near future for Zack Snyder or his SnyderVerse. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

While attending the panel at the Comic-Con 2022, as per Comicbook, Jim Lee was asked the burning question about Zack Snyder from an audience member. Replying to the same he said, “You know what’s amazing, is we spent two years in lockdown, and here we are back at a convention, celebrating the artform, feeling good.”

Jim Lee added. “I work on the projects that are in development. I think the SnyderCut was Zack Snyder’s vision realized and it was a really satisfying story told, but there are no plans for work on that material. I was happy to help contribute to the pitch for the other stuff, and it was fun to see that stuff get out there cause I did that years ago. I actually thought it had been erased, but they had kept it in storage.”

