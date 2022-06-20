Ryan Reynolds is undeniably one of the funniest celebrities in the west and let’s just say it, if he weren’t an actor, he would have probably been a comedian. The actor and his sizzling yet hilarious chemistry with his wife Blake Lively is a massive hit on the internet and rightly so. The man does not spare anyone to make his audience laugh and that is exactly what he did when he took a dig at Henry Cavill and his famous superhero character Superman while promoting his alcohol brand.

For the unversed, Ryan was last seen playing the lead role in The Adam Project which hit the market in February this year. The movie was directed by Shawn Levy and featured actors like Walker Scobell and Jennifer Garner in key roles. Despite the pandemic, he had a happening in 2021 as several of his movies like Hitman’s Wife’ Bodyguard and Red Notice released and even worked well.

Back in 2019, Ryan Reynolds was promoting his alcohol brand and specifically selling Gin through an Instagram video and let’s just address the fact that the clip was incredibly sassy. He decided to make an indirect reference to Henry Cavill’s famous mustache controversy which was all over the internet at that time.

If you are unaware, before the release of his film Justice League, Henry Cavill who plays the superhero Superman in the film, had to reshoot a bunch of sequences but the problem was that was already maintaining a specific appearance for his next film. In his next movie, Mission:Impossible: Fallout, also starring Tom Cruise, Henry needed a mustache on his face and hence, could not shave it away for the reshooting.

The production house of Justice League then decided to hide the mustache in the reshoot scenes, making it look like Henry Cavill was clean-shaven.

Coming back to the topic, Ryan Reynolds decided to take an indirect dig at Henry Cavill through this video in question. He was spotted with a mustache in the Insta clip and towards the end of the vid, even added some spice to it through a poor CGI effect. Have a look.

