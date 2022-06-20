Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun Maverick has defied all the odds and has put on box office performance much beyond the expectations of trade experts. In the latest update, the film has pulled off outstanding numbers and is on its way to hitting the $1 billion mark. Scroll below to know the worldwide collection.

For the unversed, the film is a sequel to 1986’s hit Top gun. The film had received a mixed response from the critics back then with praises mostly coming for the aerial shots or dogfights shown in the film. However, it’s very rare that a sequel turns out to be a much superior product and this is exactly what has happened with Tom Cruise’s latest release.

Top Gun Maverick has stunning dogfights and even on the performances and content front, the film is standing tall. It has received a unanimously positive response. Earlier, in the projections, the film was expected to earn good but no one had predicted it to be an affair aiming for the $1 billion mark.

On the 4th Friday, Top Gun Maverick witnessed a jump of over 75% in domestic collections and grew further on Saturday and Sunday. At the end of the fourth Sunday i.e. day 24, the film stands at grand total of $885.16 million at the worldwide box office as per Box Office Mojo. In the United States and Canada (domestic market), TGM has made $466.16 million. In international circuits, it has made $419 million. From hereon, two milestones would be achieved. One is a $500 million milestone at the domestic box office and another one is a $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office.

Stay tuned at the box office for more box office updates.

