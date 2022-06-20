One BB has now gone past another BB as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Bang Bang after the fifth weekend. The Hrithik Roshan starrer had accumulated 181.03 crores when it was released back in 2014. It was a holiday release owing to its Gandhi Jayanti arrival and had in fact taken almost double the start of BB 2 [14.11 crores] by clocking 27.54 crores on its first day. Also, its budget was almost double that of the Kartik Aaryan starrer. However, it’s the horror-comedy which has sustained better and is maintaining quite well.

The film, which released on a non-holiday, has been seeing good consistent footfalls right through and that can well be seen from the fact that even on its fifth Sunday, as much as 2.51 crores came in. This is excellent indeed as most of the films lose steam after two weeks and here the film has been collecting so much even on its fifth Sunday, which is just fantastic.

Currently, the film stands at 181.82 crores and should go past the 185 crores mark before the close of the week. In fact, it would be interesting to see if it still managed to collect in excess of 1 crore even on the fifth Monday, though it would be quite difficult; more so since it has also arrived on Netflix. However, it was seen with Pushpa [Hindi] earlier this year that despite its release on OTT, footfalls at theatres never ceased. Of course, that was also a different time since no new releases were arriving. Hence, it would be interesting to see how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 goes.

