Starring Rakshit Shetty and Charlie, 777 Charlie has turned out to be a big success at the Indian box office. As expected, it took off very slowly and grew tremendously with extraordinary word-of-mouth coming in from all over. Below is all you need to know how much the film has made in its theatrical run of 10 days.

Made on a small budget, the film is receiving love unanimously due to its emotional quotient and fresh concept. In the second week, the shows got increased and all across the country, it is running successfully. In fact, the second weekend was on par with the first weekend, which shows that the film is here to stay for long.

As per trade reports, 777 Charlie has earned 57 crores* from all languages. Most of the revenue has come from the original Kannada version. Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu version too are contributing their bit. Till now, the Hindi version has made 4.03 crores*, which is a decent sum considering the very low pre-release buzz.

777 Charlie is already in the profit zone and has made huge gains for the makers. Now, as people are becoming more aware of this film, it is expected to run successfully in the coming weeks.

Helmed by Kiranraj K, it also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Bobby Simha and others.

Meanwhile, recently Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai got emotional after watching 777 Charlie, which celebrates the bond between a man and his dog. The Chief Minister was seen wiping his tears as he emerged from the theatre on Monday night. The movie reminded Bommai of ‘Sunny’, his family pet dog who passed away some time ago.

