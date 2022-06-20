The comeback film of Kamal Haasan, Vikram has created ripples at the box office. Not just in India but on the worldwide front, the action thriller is rocking with its big numbers. The film has completed a theatrical run of 17 days and now has crossed the 350 crore mark. below is all you need to know.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is said to be a part of the director’s universe and it has references from Karthi’s Kaithi. By now, almost everyone knows that Suriya and Kamal Haasan will be locking horns against each other. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Kamal’s powerful trio, it’s Suriya’s cameo which is driving crowds to theatres.

As per trade reports, Vikram has made a monstrous total of 351 crores* at the worldwide box office in a theatrical run of 17 days. With the positive word-of-mouth and big jumps on the weekend, the film is all set to hit 400 crores very soon and now, even the mark of 500 crores looks a possibility.

Meanwhile, recently the news came in stating that Vikram has become the highest Tamil grossing film of all time in the UK. On learning about it, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi honoured Kamal Haasan in the presence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the “spectacular success” of the movie.

Posting pictures of them together on Twitter, Chiranjeevi had tweeted: “Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend Kamal Haasan for the spectacular success of ‘Vikram’ along with my dearest Sallu Bhai. Director Lokesh and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More power to you!”

