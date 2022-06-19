Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has unfolded quite a few known things and facts about the gangster gang and its target in Bollywood. On May 29, the Old Skool singer was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab while he was on his way to his home. The singer’s killing not only left everyone in shock and numb, but it also created an uproar on social media and amongst the political parties. The Punjab police have been behind the accused whose gang had taken the responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder.

For the unversed, Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Gangster Goldy Brar had taken to their respective social media accounts to take the accountability. The gangster revealed that it was a revenge game as the officials didn’t do anything when Moose Wala was involved in his brother’s murder.

Now in the recent update, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has revealed that another Bollywood person was on their hitlist and it was no one but one of the renowned filmmakers Karan Johar. Yes, you heard that right! Not only Salman Khan, Karan Johar too was on the Bishnoi gang’s hitlist as they had targeted the filmmaker for extortion of Rs 5 crore. According to a report in PTI, the disclosure was made by Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to Punjab Police and the Mumbai Crime branch during the investigation.

Revealing the deets of such accused criminals, the Police officer revealed to PTI, “With some accused, there is an element of bragging in their confessions. The motive behind bragging is to gain publicity and get bigger extortion amounts. This phenomenon is common in Punjab and other neighbouring states. They (gangsters) want their names to get associated with high-profile cases. Mahakal is a small fish. Vikram Brar told him about Karan Johar. Why Brar told this to Mahakal, who is just a foot soldier? Because Brar wants to increase his clout and impress youths like Mahakal.”

For the unversed, Mumbai Crime Branch has been questioning Kamble, Santosh Jadhav, a suspected shooter in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, for his connection to a threat letter sent to Salman Khan and Salim Khan. However later, quoting Maharashtra Home Department, PTI had reported, “The gang was preparing to extort money from big businessmen and actors.”

