Varun Dhawan is returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of almost 2 years. The actor was last seen in Street Dancer 3D which turned out to be a box office dud. However later he starred opposite Sara Ali Khan in Coolie no 1 which was released not on the big screen but on an OTT platform. Helmed by papa David Dhawan, the film opened to mixed reactions. Varun is now all set to make his comeback with Good Newwz director Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo.

Co-starring Kiara Advani, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and YouTuber Prajakta Koli in lead roles.

As Varun Dhawan’s fans are waiting with their bated breath, we bring you another throwback story. VD often makes headlines for his sassy replies to trolls. Time and again we have seen the Badlapur star giving savage responses to haters. We are going to tell you about one such incident when VD’s reply had us clapping.

In 2019, Varun Dhawan appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch where he had clapped back at a troll like no other. During the interview, when the JugJugg Jeeyo actor was shown a Tweets about netizens trolling him he gave some epic answers. When a user called out VD for his overacting he gave an award-winning response he told Arbaaz Khan, “Since I know how to act, I can overdo it. If I didn’t know acting, I wouldn’t have been able to do it. Now it’s over or under, that depends on the film. I enjoy overacting so in order to hate me, you will have to watch my films.”

“So don’t forget to buy the tickets of my film and then if you want to hate me, let it be,” he added to his quirky reply.

When Varun Dhawan was asked about taking criticism positively, he had told the host, “Even if its trolling and its fun, I don’t mind. You hate me or you love me, you are doing my publicity.”

JugJugg Jeeyo, which is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and Viacom 18, is slated to release on June 24.

