Bollywood celebrities often get subjected to trolls and criticism. Every step they take and every move they make, netizens find one or the other reason to troll them. The latest celebrities to come under Twitterverse’s radar are B-Town’s ex-couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora. Malla and Arbaaz got married in 1998 and decide to get separated in 2016. A year later, the estranged couple was granted a divorce, officially. The duo, who got divorced after 19 years of their marriage, is undoubtedly hands-on co-parents.

However, the two continue to be the best co-parents to their son Arhaan Khan, who recently dashed off abroad for further studies. Malaika and Arbaaz were recently snapped at the airport as they reunited to see off their son.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, it received mixed reactions from Internet users. A section of netizens also thought that Arbaaz Khan was checking out Malaika Arora’s b*tt. Well, it’s not us, a few comments on the videos suggest so.

Earlier, calling the divorce a ‘lowest phase of her life’, Malaika Arora told Bollywood Bubble in past, “I went through my personal struggles. I went through a separation, I went through having to deal with family pressures, I went through having to deal with how would my child cope with it, how would I cope with it, how would society be, will I be able to work, will I be able to just be myself. All these thoughts went through my head. I think that probably for me was my lowest in life because it was such a huge upheaval in my life and such a change for me to deal with. It was not just me personally, there was family involved, there was my kid involved, there were so many other aspects involved.”

