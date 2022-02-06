Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the well-known actresses internationally. Winning the Miss World 1994 pageant, the actress became a household name in India and turned the world’s attention towards her and the country for the first time. However, the actress is not averse to difficult times. In fact, she once had to face one of the dirtiest disputes in 2008 that involved Pakistani politician Asif Zardari.

The actress is often regarded as “the most beautiful woman in the world” and has proved her acting chops with several films like Guru (2007), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), and Enthiran (2010). She also represented Indian cinema on global platforms on numerous occasions.

As per Asianet News, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari was a huge fan of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. So much that he had allegedly offered the actress 10 crores to perform in his country. While there is no proof to validate the information but the report claims to have accessed an old video wherein Pakistani political analyst Dr. Shahid Masood made the allegation.

Masood reportedly said that a few very famous people from Pakistan have invited one of the biggest actresses of India to once come and give a dance performance at Pakistan’s Rashtrapati Bhavan. At that time Masood was a host on a talk show on GNN where he talked about this incident.

Furthermore, there’s no video or other evidence like eye witness to claim that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan performed at a secret event that happened in one night. A source close to Asif Ali Zardari had conveyed the information to Dr. Shahid Masood.

When the report came out in the Pakistani media, it is said that the actress was upset about it.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan Directed by Atul Manjrekar. She will be next seen in Tamil-language epic historical fiction film Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is helmed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

