The infamous relationship of Bollywood’s two renowned actors, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai was the talk of the town for their steamy chemistry and their very nasty breakup. When we say nasty, it solely points out the reason behind their split.

For the unversed, Salman and Aishwarya came into a relationship during the time they were shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Magnus opus, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Coming back to the topic, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s love story ended up becoming Bollywood’s fairytale as their fans couldn’t stop shipping them both. To date, there are fans who wish to see Salman reunite with Aishwarya for a film.

Well, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s love story took a very nasty turn after the rumours of Salman physically abusing the actress started doing rounds all across India. After some while and giving rise to too many controversies, the two then called it an end during the year 2002.

In the same year, during her interview with Times Of India, Aishwarya had opened up about her relationship and her disturbing breakup with ex-beau Salman. She said, “Salman and I broke up last March, but he isn’t able to come to terms with it. After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened.”

Talking to another leading daily, the actress also revealed, “I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity. That is why like any other self-respecting woman I ended my relationship with him.” (quoted as per Pinkvilla)

Replying to all these allegations by Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan told a leading daily, “No. I have never beaten her. Anyone can beat me up. Any fighter here on the sets can thrash me. That is why people are not scared of me. I do get emotional. Then I hurt myself. I have banged my head against the wall; I have hurt myself all over. I cannot hurt anyone else. I have only hit Subhash Ghai. Yet, I apologized to him the next day. There are times when you do get out of control. That person hit me with a spoon, almost broke a plate on my face, pissed on my shoes and grabbed me by the neck. I could not control myself. And see what happened. Next day, I had to go and apologize.”

