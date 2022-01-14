Superstar Salman Khan is one of the much-loved actors in the country. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love him for the sweet, humble person that he is. However, he has often got himself into trouble with his fights with the media.

Although the superstar seems to be a changed man now, he was one of the most unpredictable actors in the industry. His approach towards journalists or with the media made a lot of headlines in the past and today we will recall one such incident. Scroll down to know more.

More than a decade ago, Salman Khan allegedly once took revenge against a female journalist for not liking his films. The alleged incident was reported in 2016 by the then Resident Editor of The Hindu, Sachin Kalbag, in a series of tweets. He revealed how an independent, national award-winning film critic was insulted by the superstar. However, he did not take Salman‘s name but he was referring to the superstar who was making headlines at that time for the Chinkara poaching case.

Kalbag wrote, “More than a decade ago, an independent, national award-winning film critic had gone to interview him. The film critic had panned a few films in which the said actor had a lead role or was one of the male leads. He held a grudge. But since a new movie was releasing, he had to give interviews. Unfortunately, it was with this critic. He had to avenge, though. So first he made her wait for several hours in the hot sun and then asked her to sit on a set prop. She sat. Waited…Finally, he emerged. He told her, “Wait, I have to pee. That was the actor’s “revenge” on a female film critic and reporter who had the “audacity” to not like his movies.”

Take a look at the tweets below:

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s action film Antim: The Final Truth alongside his brother in law Aayush Sharma. He will be next seen in Manesh Sharma’s directorial Tiger 3.

