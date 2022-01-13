Shah Rukh Khan movies are a craze in itself. Be it Don or Zero, the pre-release buzz has always been massive. The same trend is even being witnessed with Pathan. But one cannot deny that SRK goes all out with its promotions. Owing to the same, he once turned into a Spider-Man in a public bus. Scroll below for all the details.

It was during Jab Harry Met Sejal when SRK went all out for the promotions. He even met 400 Sejals as a part of the promotions and went bar-hopping across Mumbai. But the most fun scenario was witnessed when he showcased his flexibility in a moving bus.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen standing in a moving bus. He all of a sudden held onto the supporters and lifted himself in the upside-down position. The superstar was basically trying out the signature Spider-Man pose and he literally aced it.

One could witness the on-lookers in the bus smiling and being in awe of Shah Rukh Khan. The video was shared by Jab Harry Met Sejal director Imtiaz Ali back in 2017 and he captioned it, “Look who I found in the bus.”

Check out the viral video below:

Jab Harry Met Sejal was a 2017 romantic comedy that starred Anushka Sharma in the lead. The film received mixed reviews and turned out to be a dud at the box office.

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the first time that Shah Rukh Khan took upon the avatar of Spider-Man. He even once shared a cute video with his little munchkin AbRam, where he turned the red Spidey while his son became the red version of the superhero.

