Jacqueline Fernandez has been struggling ever since her name appeared in 200 crores laundering case. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar even claimed that he was in a relationship with the Kick actress. Amidst it all, intimate pictures of the alleged couple have been going viral and it’s been really tough. Owing to it all, is the beauty opting for the spiritual route?

It was just last week when a romantic picture of Jacqueline and Sukesh went viral. One could even notice a love bite on her neck. The actress issues a public statement and requested the media to respect her privacy. She also mentioned going through a ‘rough patch.’

As per a report by India Today, Jacqueline Fernandez is now practicing spirituality to keep her going amid the tough phase. “Jacqueline has always been spiritually inclined. She believes in affirmations and journaling. She has been doing it for quite some time now. The actress is also doing a lot of meditation and breathing exercises. She is going through a tough time. And she is also reading a lot of Louise L Hay’s books, which talk about forgiveness and healing,” said a source close to the development.

Just not, Jacqueline Fernandez, even Nora Fatehi has been involved in the same case. It is said that Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave some really expensive gifts to both the actress. From Jackky’s Persian cats to Nora’s car, all of these gifts have been under the ED’s radar.

It is also said that Nora Fatehi has turned into a witness in the case and has been coordinating with the officials in the case.

We hope Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi get out of the mess at the earliest!

