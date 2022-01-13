It’s been over a year and a half, Sushant Singh Rajput left us. The actor died in June 2020, and the reason for his death is yet to be known. Since then, SSR’s family members and fans have been demanding a clean investigation to see if there’s any conspiracy behind his death.

Advertisement

Sushant’s birth anniversary is on 21st January, and ahead of it, one of his sisters, Priyanka Singh has made a promise to her late brother. She says that no film would be made on SSR, until and unless investigation of his death is done and justice prevails. She took to Instagram and shared a note along with her and SSR’s picture.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius @sushantsinghrajput. Secondly, who has the capability to enact Ssr’s handsome, innocent & dynamic persona on screen, I wonder!!! Thirdly, it can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray Ssr’s outrageously Unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms.”

Priyanka also added that Sushant Singh Rajput’s biopic could be made with his late brother featuring in it, by using AI. “My brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can’t be Reality in near future,” the post read further.

Here’s the post:

What do you think? Should Sushant Singh Rajput’s biopic be made using AI? Share your views through comments.

Must Read: Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan Is Making A BTS Series About His Transformation In The Film? Exciting Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube