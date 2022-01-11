Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death in June 2020 left his family, fans and colleagues shocked. In a recent chat, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor remembered the late actor and said he feels that SSR’s work in Kedarnath wasn’t ‘acknowledged until’ his death.

In the same interview, Abhishek also got candid on whether Sushant was indeed the first choice for the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui or not. Read on to know all the director had to say.

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, director Abhishek Kapoor opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput’s film receiving more recognition after his death. The director said, “Sonchiriya and Sushant did get a lot of love after his passing away. Maybe the media didn’t acknowledge him for his work.”

Continuing further, Abhishek Kapoor added, “Like in Kedarnath and how there is something in that film and there is love, truth in it. But it was not acknowledged until he (Sushant Singh Rajput) passed away, which suddenly jolted people out of their slumber and they all stood up to say that they love this guy. He was a special man, it’s a big loss that he is not around here.”

With rumours circulating that Sushant was the first choice for the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Abhishek Kapoor issues clarification. The director said, “No no, I have heard this rumour as well. But this is a guy from Punjab. The casting of the film began after his passing away. I had not even finished the script, normally I don’t cast in a film until it is written.”

Talking about the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. While reports suggested that he allegedly committed suicide, many SSR fans suspected foul play in his untimely death.

