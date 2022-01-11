83 might haven’t performed as expected, but it has benefitted a lot to Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan. Yes, just like Ranveer, Khan too has seen a rise in his points. He has surpassed none other than SS Rajamouli in Directors’ Power Index.

Just like the Stars’ Power Index, in Directors’ Power Index too, the basis of the points is the same. 100 points are given for each 100 crores grosser, 200 points for each 200 crore grosser, and so on. Each film in the top 10 overseas grossers’ list yields 50 points to the director.

After 83’s entry into 100 crore club, Kabir Khan has been credited with 100 points, thus taking his total to 650 points. Khan has three 100 crore grossers with Ek Tha Tiger, Tubelight, and 83 (300 points). He has his Bajrangi Bhaijaan in a 300 crore club (300 points). He even has Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood, making him gain 50 points more.

Kabir Khan is at the 4th spot in the Directors’ Power Index above SS Rajamouli, who has 600 points to his name.

Click here to see the list.

Even though Khan has managed to outdo Rajamouli, the maverick director is all set to bounce back strongly once RRR releases. One can say that Khan’s increment in rank is just short-lived as Rajamouli‘s magnum opus will release once the Covid situation gets normal.

Ideally, 83 looked carrying potential of hitting 200 crore mark at the Indian box office. However, due to Covid, competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Pushpa, and some strange reasons, the film failed to attract audiences in theatres despite positive reviews.

